Renzel Willis, age 72, of Clarkson, passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
He was born May 8, 1949, in Grayson County, to the late Oval “Bully” and Ellie Logsdon Willis.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Katrina Kay Willis.
He is survived by his wife, Shirlene Fields Willis; three sons, Josh Willis (Amanda), Jason Willis (Tomi Reed), and Timmy Willis; and a daughter, Ciara Lynn Willis.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022 at Sulphur Wells “Snap” Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Austin Wade officiating. Burial followed in the New Lone Oak Cemetery.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
