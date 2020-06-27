Rev. Charles Edward Meredith, age 79, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Oct. 26, 1940 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of Lonard and Anna B. Cannon Meredith.
He is survived by two sons, Lonnie Meredith, of Leitchfield, and Bob Meredith (Rebekah), of Tucson, Arizona, and two daughters, Terri Logsdon (Tim), of Leitchfield, and Lisa Meredith, of Louisville, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Mt. Vernon Church in Leitchfield. Bro. Jimmy Tucker will be officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and will move to Mt. Vernon Church for visitation from 10 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
