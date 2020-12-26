The Rev. George Langdon, age 84, of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 14, 1936 in Leitchfield, Kentucky the son of Lawrence Lincoln and Sarah Ellen (Oller) Langdon.
George was a man of integrity and a true gentleman, always treating everyone the same. He loved his natural family and was known to be a prankster. He was faithful in his ministry and loved his church family dearly. He never met a stranger and was an avid collector of antiques. George was a Kentucky Colonel.
Rev. Langdon is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mary Childress Langdon; three daughters, Wanda Green, Patsy Green (Kenneth), and Donna Lawson (Jeffrey); nine grandchildren, Benjamin Green (Rikki), Brandon Green (Lindsay), Brittany Lawrence (Joseph), Andrew Green, Jonathan Green (Rachel), Adam Green (Kelly), Cassidy Lawson (Dara), Caleb Lawson (Courtney) and Chloe Stuck (Zachary); 12 great-grandchildren, Seth, Sydney, Kenedi, Andersen, Andrea, Logan, Katherine, Landyn, and Kenna Green and Brinlee, Jensen and Lincoln Lawson; one brother, Rev. Murrell Langdon (Edith); and his First Apostolic Church Family.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Lincoln and Sarah Ellen Oller Langdon; two brothers, Elmer and Edgar Langdon; and three sisters, Essie and Cova Dennison and Sarah Jane Symmes.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at First Apostolic Church of Millwood, 7575 Beaver Dam Road, Millwood, KY 42762. Burial was in First Apostolic Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church. There was a Time of Memories and Reflection from the Church family at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the First Apostolic Church Benevolence Fund.
All who wished to honor and remember George in person at the visitation or funeral were required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the church for the safety of all those in attendance.
