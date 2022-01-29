Rex C. Williams, age 86, of Clarkson, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at the Spring View Health & Rehab Center in Leitchfield. He was born Sept. 29, 1935 in Clarkson, Kentucky, the son of J.W. & Hazel Williams. Rex was an Army veteran and a member of the Little Clifty Methodist Church.
He is survived by his children, Penny Logsdon (David), Karen Miller (Mick), & Julie Cook (Tom); eight grandchildren, Jeremy Logsdon (Tabitha), Gabrielle Miller, Rachael Miller, Taylor Logsdon (Jackie), Seth Miller (Shermie), Hannah Cook, Sarah Cook, & Eli Cook; two great-grandchildren, Akya Taylor & Henry Logsdon; and two brothers, Delmar & Roger Williams.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Cooley Williams, and his sister, Belva Huntley.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. He will be laid to rest in the Little Clifty Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
The family requests that all friends and families who will be attending the visitation and/or funeral please wear face coverings while inside the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to the Little Clifty Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.
