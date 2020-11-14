Rex Edward Whitfield, age 60, of Hodgenville, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his residence.
He is survived by his three children, Ricky L. Whitfield, of Florida, Rachel Whitfield, of Oregon, and Stefan Whitfield, of Arizona; a sister, Melanie (Wayne) Creekmore, of Hodgenville; three grandchildren, Ayla, C.J. and Charlie; two aunts, Wanda Stevenson, of Westview, and Jackie Stevenson, of Roff; an uncle, Donald E. Jarboe, of McDaniels; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In keeping with his wishes, he was cremated, and the family will conduct a private scattering ceremony at Cave Springs Methodist Church Cemetery in Roff at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.bennett-bertram.com.
