Rhoda Mae Haycraft, age 62, of Clarkson, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born March 31, 1959 in Louisville the daughter of Margrette Vibbert Hunt and the late Hartford Gibson.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Left to honor Rhoda’s memory are her husband of 44 years, Charles Haycraft; four children, Shawn Haycraft (Amy Barnett), Stephanie Haycraft (Adam Burnett), Chris Haycraft and Sarah Higdon (Kirk); and her mother, Margrette Hunt.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Nathan Lowe officiating. Burial was in Gibson Cemetery. Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.