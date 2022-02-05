Rhonda Alvey Williams, age 54, of Clarkson, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at Deaconess Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
She was born June 2, 1967, in Grayson County to the late James Edward and Mary Mae Doris Haycraft Alvey.
She is survived by her husband, Russell Williams.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Cecil Williams officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Visitation was from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
