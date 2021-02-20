Rhonda Dee Meredith Newton, age 42, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at her home.
She was born on April 13, 1978 in Snap, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Bill and Juanita Clark Meredith.
She is survived by her husband, Justin Newton, of Clarkson; a daughter, KenneDee Stevenson, of Elizabethtown; a son, Luke Meredith of Clarkson; as well as her father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Debbie Newton, of Anneta.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Father Steve Hohman will be officiating. Burial will be in the Saltsman Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
