Richard Joseph Gatto, age 80, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center. He was born Feb. 21, 1940 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Richard Joseph Gatto, Sr. and Elsa Frances Dannenfelser Gatto. Richard was a Salesman for Wiedemann Associates and a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church where he was affectionately known as “Chicken Dick” by his friends on the St. Joseph Parish Picnic Committee. He was an avid sports fan, loyal to his hometown teams, the Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds, as well as the UK Wildcats. He enjoyed horse racing, and looked forward to the Kentucky Derby each year. In his leisure time he enjoyed playing golf and cards with his friends. He loved traveling with family and spending time at the beach.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol Jane Norton Gatto; his five children, Donna Gatto Cerritos (Henry Cerritos-Caceres), Deborah Gatto (Kevin Garvin), Rick Gatto (Angeleen), Renee Vincent (Eric), and Tricia Smith (Jake); 16 grandchildren; and one brother, Robert Gatto (Elaine).
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Mary Lynne McVeigh and Denise Gatto; one brother, John Gatto; and one grandson, Brandon Gatto.
Funeral service will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A private committal service will be at the Bowling Green Gardens following the service. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
All those who wish to honor and remember Richard in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to the St. Joseph Altar Society or the Grayson County Alliance.
