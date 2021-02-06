Richard L. Jewell, age 77, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at the Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born June 2, 1943 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of Jack and Alma Watson Jewell.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Jewell, and his son, David Jewell.
Funeral services will be private. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 noon Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. He will be laid to rest in the Scott Cemetery following the services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.