Richard Thomas Pryor Jr., age 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 8, 2022.
Richard was born on Sept. 12, 1953 to Richard and Sarah Pryor. He was a devoted husband to Rebecca for 42 years, and loving father to Tara Hinton (Kevin) and Aaron Pryor (Savannah).
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. CDT Monday, March 14, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Dan McMahan will be officiating. Burial will be on the family farm.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. CDT to 8 p.m. CDT on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services.
