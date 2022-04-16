Rita Clemons Grant, age 79, of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 at her residence. She was born Aug. 24, 1942 in Leitchfield the daughter of the late Shelby and Flossie Sims Clemons.
Ms. Grant was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Peonia and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Leitchfield. She was a strong-willed lady who loved her family with all her heart and loved Jesus. She had a wonderful personality as she never met a stranger.
Rita is survived by her children, Greg Grant, Clyde Grant (Wendy), Phillip Grant (Mary Lou), and Curtis Grant (Carla); her sisters, Doris Carby, Norma Puckett, and Judy Decker; one brother, Danny Clemons; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlous Grant; five brothers, Jerry, Bobby, Thomas, Gary and Wishes Grant; two sisters, Anna Rose Higdon and Charlotte Kerr; and one grandson, Zachary Thomas Grant.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Peonia with Fr. Brian Johnson and Fr. Tony Bickett officiating. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield and again from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Prayers were held at 6 p.m. Monday with Deacon T.J. Dennison presiding at the funeral home.
Watson & Hunt Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Grant. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Rita Clemons Grant and sign her virtual guestbook by visiting www.watsonhuntfuneral.com.
