Robert A. Nibbelin, age 69, of Clarkson, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at his residence.
He was born May 5, 1952, in Louisville, to the late, Alfred Nibbelin, Sr. and Mary Margaret Nibbelin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Carnes Nibbelin, and a son, William Edric Nibbelin.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bruce Akridge and Michael McDavid officiating. Burial followed in the Lile Cemetery.
Visitation was after 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.