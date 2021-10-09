Robert Anthony “Bobby” Smallwood, age 60, of Leitchfield, was reunited with his wife, Karen, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
He was born Aug. 12, 1961, in Louisville, to the late Joseph Henry and Ethel Mae Harris Smallwood.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Karen Dennis Smallwood.
Bobby is survived by a son, B. J. (Sandra) Smallwood, and a daughter, Tonya Smallwood.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home. Cremation followed after the service.
Visitation was from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.