Robert “Bob” Glenn, age 84, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 1936 at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
He was born on June 9, 2020 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of the late Emmett and Lydia Mae Moon Glenn.
He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Saltsman (Neal), of Leitchfield, and three sons, Stephen Glenn (Sandy), Bart Glenn (Lee Ann), and John Glenn (Mary) all of Leitchfield.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Celia Ann Harris Glenn.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Cremation will follow.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
