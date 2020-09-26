Robert “Bobby” Terry, age 69, of Big Clifty, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on Nov. 2, 1950 in Hardin County, Kentucky the son of the late Shelby Raymond and Cova Mae Pence Terry.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Faye Terry, of Big Clifty, and two daughters, Bobbi Jo Walton, of Big Clifty, and Faith Terry (Jason Combs), of Eastview.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Antioch Christian Cemetery in Big Clifty with Bro. Micha Trent officiating.
