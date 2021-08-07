Robert E. Stewart, Jr., age 71, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at his residence. He was born April 20, 1950 in Millwood, Kentucky, the son of Robert E. Stewart, Sr. and Mary W. Gannicott Stewart.
He is survived by his children, Jarrod Scott Stewart (Patty) and Robin Lynn Baird (Ronald).
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Gail Odle Stewart, and one son, Robert James Stewart.
Funeral services were held at 12 noon, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home with Bro. Curtis Decker officiating. Visitation was held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5 and from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
