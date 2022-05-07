Robert Earl “Bob” Coy, age 63, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee.
He was born on Aug. 17, 1958 in Bardstown, Kentucky, the son of the late Earl and Emily Irvin Coy.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Schlosser Coy, of Leitchfield, and two daughters, Renee Shannon (Carl), of Bardstown, Kentucky, and Halee Smith (Adam), of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be from 11 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.