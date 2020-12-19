Robert “Robbie” L. Woosley, age 65, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Oct. 19, 1955 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Clessle and Waldene “Boots” Elliott Woosley.
He is survived by his son, David Lee Woosley (Alicia), of Caneyville, Kentucky, and two step-daughters, Pam Love (Steven) and Amy Boone (Ronnie).
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Kevin Glen Woosley.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 and from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m., at which time services moved to Pleasant Union “Wilson” Cemetery for a Graveside Service. Bro. Jerry Weedman officiated.
