Robert Stanton Conder “Bob,” age 82, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, 53 minutes before his loving wife, Shirley, in Owensboro, Kentucky.
He was born on April 9, 1938 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Lovel and Lottie Armes Conder.
He was a Grayson County School teacher and bus driver, a Real Estate Agent and a farmer. Bob enjoyed coin collecting, working on his farm and attending church. He married the love of his life, Shirley Allen Conder, on June 18, 1960 in Tompkinsville, Kentucky. He was a member of the Hudson Community Church.
He is survived by his son, Barry Allen Conder (Cora), of Bowling Green; adopted son, Adam Ramsey, of Leitchfield; sister, Delois Smith; sister-in-law, Doris Fay Roberson; and several nieces and nephews.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Emma Jean Close, and brother, James Shelton Conder. His wife, Shirley Allen Conder, passed away just minutes after Bob so that they could be going together into eternity.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at the Hudson Community Church in Breckinridge County with Bro. Jim McIntosh and Bro. Jimmy Tucker officiating. Burial was in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Hudson Community Church from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
The family respected the decisions of all those who did not feel comfortable or safe to attend the visitation and service. They requested that all Kentucky guidelines for health and safety be observed. Attendees were asked to wear masks and social distance. Temperatures were taken at the entrance.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Leitchfield Memory Gardens 710 Floyd Street Leitchfield, KY 42754, in memory of Bob and Shirley Conder.
