Robert Thomas McClure, age 69, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at Baptist Health in Madisonville, Kentucky.
He was born on Oct. 15, 1952 in Louisville, Kentucky, and again in 1982.
Robert was the son of the late Robert A. and Katherine Koyle McClure.
He loved his wife, Ann McClure, and his children, Vegas “Shane” Higdon (Ashley), Jeromy McClure (Jessica), Beth Dinwiddie (Bill), Jacob McClure (Courtney) and Rebecca Mathis.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Jacob McClure officiating. Burial was in the McGrew Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Friday until time of services.
