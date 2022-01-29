Robert William Fentress, Jr., 75, widower of Bonita Shaw Fentress, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. He was born in Leitchfield, Kentucky to the late Robert William and Frances Marie Crosby Fentress on Aug. 19, 1946. Mr. Fentress was a Professional Land Surveyor and Division Director for the Kentucky Board of Engineers and Land Surveyors with the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Frankfort, long time board member of Kentucky Highlands Investment Group and Kentucky Association of Professional Surveyors (KAPS).
He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Danita Fentress-Laird, Lexington; granddaughter, Lauren Fentress, Lexington; and sisters, Kay Stanton, Leitchfield, and Omeida Roberts, Ocala, Florida.
In addition to his parents and wife of 56 years, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Neil Fentress.
Visitation was on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 12 EST to 3 p.m. with a Memorial Service immediately following at Memorial Baptist Church in Frankfort, Kentucky 40601. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass or the Leitchfield High School Class of ‘64, c/o Doug Anderson, 600 Dorsey, Louisville, KY 40223. www.clarklegacycenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.