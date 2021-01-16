Roberta Mudd, age 76, of Caneyville, passed away at her residence on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 16, 1944 in Blowing Springs, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Ted and Myrtle Webb Logsdon.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Mudd, and three children, Bobby Childress (Anita), Jimmy Mudd (Betty), and Katherine Gearding (Ray).
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. She was laid to rest at the Wilson Cemetery following the service. Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
