Robin Lynn Priddy, age 55, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro.
She was born on Nov. 26, 1965 in Heidelberg Germany, the daughter of Rondell Priddy and the late Frances Elizabeth Harris Priddy.
She is survived by her father and step-mother, Rondell and Vickie Priddy, of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Frances Elizabeth Priddy.
Cremation was chosen at Robin’s request and will be under the direction of the Dermitt Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.