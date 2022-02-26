Robin Lynne Embry, age 59, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at her residence.
She was born July 31, 1962, in Leitchfield, to Jimmy Lloyd Smith and the late JoAnn Ramsey Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Garry Embry; two sons, Matt (Heather) Embry and Trent Embry; and her father, Jimmy Lloyd Smith.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Eveleigh Independent Church with Bro. Tommy Pendergest officiating. Burial followed in the Eveleigh Cemetery.
Visitation was from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home and after 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.