Rochellie Logsdon, 79, of Leitchfield passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Owensboro.
She was born on July 26, 1941 in Grayson County, the daughter of the late Elba and Noma Wilson Cook.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Rev. William “Bill” Logsdon, two daughters, Thelma Stevenson and Robin Stevenson (Ezie), one son, Oscar Logsdon (Jen) and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, two brothers, Irvin and Robert Cook and three sisters, Jerline Wilson, Dora Ann and Sylvia Brooks. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Wayne, a granddaughter, Rachel and two sisters, Lillie Cottrell and Flossy Clark.
Funeral services were private with burial in the Stevenson-Logsdon Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.der
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.