Rodger Lee Hayes, age 37, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Leitchfield.
He was born on April 10, 1984 in Glasgow, Kentucky, to his mother, Betty Ann Wayne and Ralph Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Brittany Dunkelberger Hayes; his children, Alexis Hart, Chase Whitman, Khade Whitman and Kimber Hayes; mother, Betty Ann Wayne; and father, Ralph Jones.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. William Dodson will be officiating. Cremation will follow the service at his request.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
