Roger Bratcher, age 66, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on April 2, 1954 to his mother, Vegie Pierce Bratcher.
He is survived by his wife, whom he married on July 28, 1973, Alma Dean Hack Bratcher, and two children, Scotty (Melinda) Bratcher and Amanda (Randall) Kilgore, both of Caneyville.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Jerry Weedman officiating. Burial was in the Bratcher Family Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
