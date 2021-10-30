Ron Vaughan Hazard, 73, of Clarkson, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Risa Richardson Hazard; four daughters, Laura (Michael) Goers, Sarah Harrell, Cheryl (Kevin) Kukla and Lori Syoen; a sister, Sherry Prokopek; nine grandchildren and one great-grandson.
A memorial visitation was held Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
