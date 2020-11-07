Ronald D. Brown, age 69, of Big Clifty, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born Jan. 25, 1951 in Louisville, Kentucky the son of the late Calvin and Mary Johnson Brown.
He is survived by four children, Lisa Marie Butler (Chris), Timothy Allen Brown (Christy), Pamela Kay Hay (Marshall), and Shannon Brown (Jeff), and two step-children, Ashley White (Robby) and Jonathan Fights (Sam).
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Lampton Brown.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. CST, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with his childhood best friend and brother, Woody Girdley officiating. Burial was in Moore Cemetery in Big Clifty. Visitation was held from 12 p.m. CST until 8 p.m. CST on Thursday and from 9 a.m. CST until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.