Ronald Mudd, age 72, of Morgantown, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at his residence. He was born Dec. 26, 1948 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Lloyd and Ruby “Smith” Nash Mudd.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Mudd, and his four children, Timothy “T.J.” Mudd, Ashley Mudd, Brycen Mudd, and Brianna Mudd.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. He will be laid to rest at the Wilson Cemetery in Caneyville. Visitation was held from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
