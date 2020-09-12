Ronald “Ronnie” Lambert McCrady, age 57, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Oct. 4, 1962 in Badvible, Germany the son of the late James Samuel and Irene Reifkohl McCrady.
He was a truck driver who enjoyed hunting and collecting knives and guns and was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 89 and of Wilson United Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son, Braxton McCrady, of Louisville, Kentucky; one sister, Regina Wolz (Joseph), of Falls of Rough, Kentucky; four brothers, Kenneth McCrady (Gail), of Caneyville, Kentucky, Dennis McCrady (Penny), of Brownsville, Kentucky, Shannon McCrady (Stacy), of Morgantown, Kentucky, and Jimmy McCrady (Pam), of Leitchfield, Kentucky. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Pleasant Union United Baptist Church at 2170 Wilson Church Rd., Caneyville, KY 42721 with Bro. Blake Newton and Bro. Cecil Williams officiating. Burial was in the McCrady Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at which time services were moved to Pleasant Union United Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Dermitt Funeral Home (P.O. Box 90, Leitchfield, KY 42755) to assist with final expenses.
