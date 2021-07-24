Ronald “Ronnie” Lee Boone, Jr., age 43, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 at his home.
He was born on May 24, 1978 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Ronald Lee Boone, Sr. and Vickie McGrew Logsdon.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Johnson Boone, of Leitchfield; two sons, Brandon Boone and Cameron Boone, both of Leitchfield; two daughters, Ashley Aubrey, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and Haley Miller (Nathaniel), of Clarkson, Kentucky; his mother, Vickie Logsdon (Ernie), of Leitchfield; and his father, Ronald Lee Boone, Sr.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Curtis Decker officiating. Burial was in the Broadway Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services.
