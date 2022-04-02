Ronnie D. Smith, age 64, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
He was born on Sept. 19, 1957 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Roy and Lucille Pryor Smith.
He was the owner and operator of Smith’s Cabinet Shop and a farmer, who enjoyed playing cornhole and horseshoes competitively, and watching and playing basketball. He was a Deacon and a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Leitchfield.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Roberts Smith, of Leitchfield; two daughters, Brittney Turner (Justin), of Manchester, Tennessee, and Shannon Smith, of Owensboro, Kentucky; one grandson, Parker Turner; a sister, Wanda Payton, of Macon, Georgia; and a sister-in-law, Linda Smith, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Darrell Smith.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Doug King officiating. In keeping with his wishes, cremation followed.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
