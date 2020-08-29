Rosalee Drury, age 82, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.
She was born on Feb. 25, 1938, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Robert A. and Nellie Meredith Bevin.
She is survived by her husband, Charles R. Drury, of Leitchfield, and her daughter, Julie Clemons, of Shepherdsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation was chosen at her request. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.