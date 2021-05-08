Rose Wilson Fort, age 80, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Hardinsburg Health and Rehab in Hardinsburg, Kentucky.
She was born on June 10, 1940 in Caneyville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Woodrow and Margurite Woosley Wilson.
She was a home-maker who enjoyed reading, watching western movies, cruising on car rides and going on the senior trips with her church. She was a member of Grayson County Homemakers and was a member of the Caneyville Christian Church.
She is survived by her children, Steven Fort, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Laurie Yeager, of Leitchfield; five grandchildren, Jayson Fort, Coty Yeager (Ivonna), Ashlee, Dylan and Brandon Yeager; four great-grandchildren, Leviticus, Kaylee Grace, Killian and Kaedyn; and two brothers, Dr. Woodrow R. Wilson (Wendy), of Noblesville, Tennessee, and Roye Wilson (Patricia),
of Elizabethtown.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry D. Fort; daughters, Deanna Marie Fort and Cathy Ann Fort; sister, Ruth Ann Fentress; and uncle, James R. Woosley.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Caneyville Christian Church. Bro. David Brown and Bro. Kurt Scott will be officiating. Burial will be in the Layman Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, with service following at the church.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
