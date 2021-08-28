Roverda Bell Fields Manion, age 95, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at the BeeHive Assisted Living.
She was born Feb. 20, 1926 in Hart County to the late Harvey and Tura Riggs Fields.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Shelby Manion, and a son, Tommy Manion.
She is survived by three daughters, Jean (Cliff) Eaves, Judy (Cubby) Logsdon and Martha (Keith) Clemons.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. (CDT) Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Lone Oak Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Stanley Wooden officiating. Burial followed in the New Lone Oak Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
