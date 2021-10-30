Russell Farris, 73, of Caneyville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the Norton Hospital in Louisville.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Stewart Farris, and three children, Laura Russ, Janet Blachowski and Karen Ann Dockery (Luke).
Funeral services were held at noon Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. He was laid to rest in Simpson Cemetery in Caneyville. Visitation was held at the
funeral home.
