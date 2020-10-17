Russell Gene Wooden, age 61, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Owensboro Health.
He was born on June 9, 1959 in Grayson County, Kentucky the son of the late Kova A. Wooden and Beulah (Butler) Wooden Powell.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Gail Snyder Wooden, and three daughters, Brandy D. Blanton (husband, Jeff), Stacy A. Meredith (fiancé, Matt Alvey) and Wendy G. Grider (husband, Mike), all of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Dermitt Funeral Home with Bro. Ernie Priddy officiating. Burial was in the Layman Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of service.
