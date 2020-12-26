Sadie Mae Hall, age 83, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on Feb. 10, 1937 in Neafus, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Arbie and Lectie Davis Dockery.
She is survived by her children, Leonard Hall Jr., of New Albany, Indiana, Vickie Aymond (Joe) and Sherry Malito (Tony), both of Elizabethtown, Ramona Fauth (Michael), of Louisville, KY, and Debbie Pence (Kevin), of Big Clifty, Kentucky.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Leonard Hall, and one son, Edward Hall.
Visitation was held at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday with a private funeral service following. Burial was in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
