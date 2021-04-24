Sandra June Grant, age 76, of Clarkson, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 12, 1944, in Sugar Creek, Ohio to the late Elmer George and Loretta June Lower Weiss.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Grant, and a step-daughter, Sandra Kay Basham.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Rev. Jamie Dennis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
An Order of Eastern Star Service will be at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Prayer Service will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
