Sandra Laverne Coates, age 63, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Owensboro Health in Owensboro, Kentucky.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1957 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the daughter of Thomas and Joyce Carnes Coates.
She is survived by her parents.
Funeral services were at 12 p.m. Noon on Monday, (July 5, 2021) at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Mickey Coates officiating. Burial was in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.