Sandra Michele Green Webb, age 47, of Clarkson, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at her residence.
She was born May 22, 1973 in Fort Knox, Kentucky to Neal and Burnese Bell Green.
She was preceded in death by her father, Neal Green.
She is survived by her mother, Burnese Embry; her step-father, Donald Embry; and two daughters, Channing (Tim) Keene and Tiara Nevil.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Priddy officiating. Burial followed in the Little Flock Cemtery.
Visitation was after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
