Sandra “Sandie” Lou Chattin, age 75, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at her home.
She was born on April 29, 1945 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Otto and Irene Fischer Stokeley.
She is survived by her husband, Luther “Eddie” Chattin, of Falls of Rough.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James Chattin, and a daughter, Tambra Pritchard.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. (Central Time) Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Cremation will follow.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. (Central) on Saturday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.