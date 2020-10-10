Sarah Irene Albro, age 95, of Shrewsbury, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Bee Hive Assisted Living in Leitchfield. She was born Sept. 3, 1925 in Grayson County, Kentucky the daughter of Will and Luvena (Raymer) Albro.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel in Caneyville with Bro. Jarrod Jacobs officiating. Burial was in Shrewsbury Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
