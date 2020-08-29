Scottie W. Newton, age 61, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 as a result of a truck accident.
He was born on Dec. 16, 1958, in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of the late Carl and Bernice Sanders Newton.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Risner Newton, of Leitchfield, and children, Crystal Rainey (Travis) and Savannah Forleo (Kyle).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in the Sanders Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be held from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
