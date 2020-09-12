SG Bryant, age 70, of Big Clifty, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born Feb. 13, 1950 in Jetson, Kentucky, the son of William Dave and Lillious Phelps Bryant.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Smith Bryant, and two sons, Corey Bryant (Tracy) and Chris Bryant (Mandy).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Richard Peterson officiating. Burial was in New Hope Cemetery in Big Clifty. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.