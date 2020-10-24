Sharon D. Stewart, age 45, of Edmonson County, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.
She was born on July 5, 1975 in Bowling Green, Kentucky the daughter of Beatrice Kerr Stewart and the late Harvie H. Stewart.
She is survived by her son, Nickolas Heaverin (Kaylee), of Leitchfield, Kentucky, and one daughter, Cassie Peay (Nick), of Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at the Sunny Point General Baptist Church in Edmonson County with Bro. Damon Lasley, Jr. officiating. Burial was in the Sunny Point General Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Sunny Point General Baptist Church from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of service.
