Sharon Kay Green Childers, age 75, of Springfield, Tennessee, formerly of Caneyville, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at her residence. She was born June 18, 1945 in Yeamen, Kentucky, the daughter of Eugene and Murrell England Green.
She is survived by her two children, Paula Childers-Auerbach and Ronald Childers (Jennifer).
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Childers.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 8 at the Yeamen Cemetery in Caneyville.
