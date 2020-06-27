Sharon Kay Hash, age 61, of Clarkson, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was born Oct. 21, 1958 in Leitchfield the daughter of Charles Lewis and Minnie Opal King Mattingly.
She is survived by her children, Bridget James (Matt), Richard Hash, Tracy Coots and David Higgs.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Lester Alan Hash.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in Eveleigh Cemetery. Visitation was held after 1 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
